Vingegaard has first Tour de France win all but secured

ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard is all but guaranteed to win the Tour de France on Sunday. After three weeks of exhausting bike racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in Saturday’s long time trial in southern France. He increased his overall lead to 3 minutes, 34 seconds. Vingegaard’s teammate, Wout Van Aert, won the 41.7-kilometer stage from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour with a blistering average speed of 50.9 kph.

