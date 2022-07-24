Alonso’s 3-run HR, 4 RBIs leads Mets over Padres 8-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and had four RBIs to retake the major league lead, leading the New York Mets over the San Diego Padres 8-5. Alonso hit his 25th home run in a five-run sixth and added a RBI double high off the center-field wall in a three-run seventh. With 82 RBIs, he moved one ahead of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge heading into the first Subway Series game of the season at Citi Field on Tuesday night. The Mets reopened a 1 1/2-game NL East lead over second-place Atlanta.

