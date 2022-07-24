Brittany Force races to 4th NHRA Funny Car win of year

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Brittany Force raced to her fourth Top Fuel victory of the season and 15th overall in a record-setting Sunday in the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Force had a 3.709-second run at 335.48 mph to beat Mike Salinas in the final round and move ahead of him for the season lead. She had the quickest run in Sonoma Raceway history in the first round with a 3.662, then set the track speed record on three consecutive runs, capped by a 337.75 in the semifinals. Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Tasca beat Brittany’s superstar father, 73-year-old John Force, in the final with a 3.911 at 325.61 in a Ford Mustang.

