Charles hits milestone in Storm’s 82-72 victory over Dream

SEATTLE (AP) — Tina Charles scored 27 points, becoming the fourth player in WNBA history to top 7,000 in a career, and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 82-72. Charles sank 9 of 13 shots — 4 of 7 from 3-point range. She added 15 rebounds for her second straight double-double. Charles, with 7,013 points, trails only Diana Taurasi (9,651, active), Tina Thompson (7,488) and Tamika Catchings (7,380) on the all-time list. Charles had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the first half to help Seattle pull away from a 19-19 first-quarter tie for a 41-34 lead at intermission. Brianna Stewart scored 11 of her 23 points in the third quarter as Seattle took a 63-53 lead into the final period and stayed in front. Rhyne Howard — the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft — led Atlanta (12-16) with 23 points.

