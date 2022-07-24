Dodgers rally for 7-4 win over Giants, sweep 4 from rivals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the San Francisco Giants with a seventh-inning rally and won 7-4 for their season-high eighth consecutive victory. Trayce Thompson drove in two runs and thrilled his older brother, Klay, with an RBI double during the decisive rally. Unlikely cleanup hitter Jake Lamb delivered a tiebreaking RBI double during that three-run rally as the NL-leading Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of their archrivals with their 15th victory in 16 games overall. Darin Ruf hit a tying two-run homer in the fifth and Thairo Estrada had a two-run single for the Giants.

