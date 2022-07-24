Skip to Content
Mets fuzzy on where, when deGrom will pitch next

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets were somewhat fuzzy about the next steps in Jacob deGrom’s potential rotation return, saying Sunday the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw a side session and will make another minor league start. Mets manager Buck Showalter wouldn’t publicly detail where and when deGrom will pitch next. DeGrom has not pitched in the major leagues since July 7 last year. He missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow and has been sidelined since late in spring training by a stress reaction in his right scapula.

