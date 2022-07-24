Josef Newgarden taken to hospital; Pato O’Ward wins at Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot following his late crash in Sunday’s race at Iowa Speedway and was taken to a Des Moines hospital by helicopter for evaluation. IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said Newgarden was being transported by helicopter because the infield care center lacked the equipment to properly evaluate the Team Penske driver, who cut open the back of his head when he collapsed. Billows said Newgarden was awake and alert. Newgarden dominated and led 148 of the 300 laps while trying to sweep the weekend. But his crash something on his Team Penske car broke with 64 laps remaining and he spun hard into the outside wall — creating an opening for Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP to win the race.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.