Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen has won the French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashed out as Ferrari’s woes resurfaced, falling 63 points behind the Red Bull driver in the championship. Lewis Hamilton finished second in his 300th GP _ securing a fourth-straight podium _ while George Russell overtook Sergio Perez’s Red Bull following a virtual safety car restart late in the race to give Mercedes its first podium double of the season. Leclerc’s race ended on Lap 18 when he lost the rear of his car coming out of Turn 11, spinning 360 degrees before crashing into a tire wall.

