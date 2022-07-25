Elliott won’t celebrate gifted Pocono win after Hamlin DQ

Chase Elliott left Pocono Raceway as a third-place finisher and learned when he landed home in Georgia that he had been declared the race winner. The 2020 NASCAR champion said he won’t celebrate the victory awarded to him after Pocono winner Denny Hamlin was disqualified when his Toyota failed a postrace inspection. Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch also had his runner-up finish thrown out. Elliott said he was moving on from Pocono as if he did indeed finish third. He also said he won’t ask for the trophy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.