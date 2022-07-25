Hockey Canada introduces plan to combat ‘toxic’ culture

Hockey Canada has released a plan to combat the “toxic” culture in its sport. It comes ahead of a second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization’s handling of sexual assault complaints. The plan includes putting together a centralized tracking and reporting system for abuse complaints by the end of September, the results of which will be published annually to “hold Hockey Canada accountable.” The women’s national hockey team issued a statement Monday saying that more work needs to be done to get at the underlying issues, and called for women to be a part of the process.

