Nico Hoerner’s double sends streaking Cubs past Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 for their fifth straight win. Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball. Seiya Suzuki set up Hoerner’s clutch hit when he reached on rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz’s throwing error. Suzuki advanced on Ian Happ’s groundout and then hustled home on Hoerner’s drive into the gap in right-center. Mychal Givens worked the eighth for the win, and Scott Effross got three outs for his first save.

