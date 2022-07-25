Senators give Manfred until Friday to respond on minors

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of U.S. senators has given baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred until Friday to respond to questions about the sport’s antitrust exemption and minor leaguers. The senators had made the request to Manfred on July 18, and MLB asked for the additional time. Richard Durbin and Charles Grassley are among the four senators who asked Manfred a series of questions that could be a prelude to proposed legislation further limiting an exemption created by a 1922 Supreme Court decision.

