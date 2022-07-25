Yanks broadcaster Waldman picked for Radio Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees radio broadcaster Suzyn Waldman, MLB Network and Sirius XM Radio host Chris Russo and disk jockey Carol Miller were selected for induction into the Radio Hall of Fame. Radio hosts Broadway Bill Lee and Lon Helton, radio personality Ellen K and radio executives Jeff Smulyan and Marv Dyson also will be inducted in a ceremony in Chicago on Nov. 1. The eight were chosen in secret voting by more than 600 industry professionals and the Hall’s nominating committee. Waldman is in her 36th season covering or broadcasting the Yankees.

