AP source: Packers’ LaFleur, Gutekunst, Ball get extensions

A person familiar with the deals says the Green Bay Packers have agreed to contract extensions with coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deals haven’t been announced. ESPN first reported the extensions. The Packers have posted a 39-10 regular-season record and 41-13 overall mark in LaFleur’s three seasons as coach while winning the NFC North in each of those years. Gutekunst took over as the Packers’ general manager in January 2018.

