Bayern signs French teen Mathys Tel in deal worth up to $30M

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed French teenager Mathys Tel from Rennes for a reported fee of up to $30.6 million. The 17-year-old Tel plays as a forward. Kicker magazine reported the German club was paying $15.3 million up front. It says the rest is conditional on appearances and achievements. Tel made 10 appearances for Rennes without scoring. But his performances as a youth player brought him to the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs. He won the European under-17 championship as France captain last month.

