Bears’ Smith, Quinn report, unclear if they’ll practice

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Star linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn are on time for the Chicago Bears’ first training camp under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. Whether they’ll choose to participate when practices begin Wednesday remains to be seen. The Bears could have a big issue on their hands if two of their best defensive players decide not to practice. Smith and Quinn could opt instead to “hold in” by simply attending meetings while not participating in on-field activities. Smith wants an extension as he enters the fifth and final season of his rookie deal, while the 32-year-old Quinn’s future with a rebuilding team is unclear. Poles said he hadn’t seen either player. But he was told they had reported.

