Belichick says Jones will play role in molding new offense
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Whatever the Patriots offense looks like in the aftermath of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ departure, Bill Belichick says Mac Jones will have a role in molding it. After watching him endure typical rookie growing pains a year ago, the second-year quarterback’s teammates say they already see him showing more personality and confidence as he heads into his second training camp. Unlike last season when he was competing behind incumbent starter Cam Newton, this will be Jones’ offense from the start.