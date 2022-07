Clemson returns to familiar perch as preseason ACC favorite

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Clemson is the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference for the seventh time in eight seasons. That’s according to voting results released following last week’s ACC media days. Media members picked the Tigers on 103 of 164 votes. North Carolina State was the second-leading vote getter for ACC champion with 38 votes, though the Wolfpack would need to beat Clemson in the Atlantic Division race to play for the title in the final year of the league’s two-division format. Miami is the preseason favorite in the Coastal Division. Reigning league champion Pittsburgh was picked second behind Miami in the division.

