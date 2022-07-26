Ravens report to camp with Ferguson on their minds

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — For the Baltimore Ravens, the start of training camp this year brings a certain amount of heartache. Being back at the facility is another reminder of the tragedy that shook the organization last month. Shortly after the end of minicamp, Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at age 26. He remains on the minds of his teammates as they prepare for the preseason. Ferguson played all three of his NFL seasons with Baltimore. His death was part of a tragic June day for the Ravens that included news of Ferguson’s passing — and that of former Baltimore standout Tony Siragusa.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.