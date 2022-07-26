Saints add Brown; Mathieu excused for personal matter

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has signed veteran NFL running back Malcolm Brown. The Saints also have excused safety Tyrann Mathieu from the opening of training camp while the former LSU star attends to a personal matter. The Saints hold their first practice of camp on Wednesday at team headquarters. Brown has played six seasons for the Rams and spent last season with the Miami Dolphins. The Saints announced they also have added veteran center Nick Martin and undrafted rookie defensive end Scott Patchan while waiving punter Daniel Whelan, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger and cornerback Jordan Miller.

