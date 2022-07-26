Sharks hire David Quinn as new head coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have hired former New York Rangers coach David Quinn as their new head coach. The Sharks announced Tuesday that Quinn would replace the fired Bob Boughner as they overhaul their management and coaching team. The 55-year-old Quinn coached the Rangers for three seasons from 2018-21, posting a 96-87-25 record. New York never made it as far as the conference quarterfinals in Quinn’s three seasons, missing the playoffs in 2019 and 2021 and losing in the qualifying round in the COVID bubble in 2020.

