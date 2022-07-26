Vikings ‘old guy’ Harrison Smith feeling spry in season 11

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Harrison Smith is the longest-tenured player on the Minnesota Vikings. He’s one of the oldest safeties in the NFL and turned 33 earlier this year. The six-time Pro Bowl pick clearly does not feel that old. He caught himself recently telling an acquaintance he was still in his 20s. The Vikings will line up for their first full-team drills of training camp on Wednesday. Smith will start his 11th season next to rookie Lewis Cine. He has created a track record of helping elevate players at the opposite safety spot.

