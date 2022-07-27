Day 1 of camp gives glimpse of Patriots’ offensive structure

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick has yet to make any definitive statements on who will be calling plays on offense this season. Day 1 of training camp provided more clues of how things may run in the regular season, with quarterback coach Joe Judge working on Mac Jones’ technique, Matt Patricia relaying the plays and Belichick having a lot more input in the offensive scheme than he has in recent years. It’s a continuation of the approach that was used during minicamp in the spring, another sign the multi-voice system will continue.

