Kraken sign F Ryan Donato to $1.2 million, 1-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have re-signed forward Ryan Donato to a one-year, $1.2 million deal after initially choosing not to offer him a contract as a restricted free agent. Donato was one of the offensive bright spots during the inaugural season for the Kraken. Donato set career highs across the board in games played, goals and assists. Donato’s 31 points ranked sixth on the team and his 16 goals were fourth-most for the Kraken. Donato was also responsible for the first goal in team history in Seattle’s opener against Vegas.

