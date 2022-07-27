Lawrence, Jaguars hope receivers’ Caribbean trip pays off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took his latest offseason excursion to another level by inviting Jacksonville’s entire receiving corps to the Bahamas earlier this month and picking up the hotel tab. Football was atop the agenda, just ahead of food, drinks, sun, sand and casinos. Lawrence says the trip was key in “building that camaraderie” before the season. It was a huge step up from Lawrence’s rookie year, when he invited a few receivers to Clemson for workouts, nightlife and a boat trip. The Jaguars are counting on Lawrence taking a similar leap on the field in Year 2.

