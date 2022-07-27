Shirt off his rack: Eagles’ Brown buys fans No. 11 jerseys

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown surprised fans recently when he bought everyone inside a team store his jersey. Brown stopped inside one of the team merchandise stores in New Jersey to see if the shop was selling his jersey. It was, so Brown decided to buy his jersey for everyone in the store. The retail price is $129.99. Brown was a 2020 Pro Bowl pick with the Titans who has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons. He can afford the jerseys, signing a $100 million, four-year contract with the Eagles, with $57 million guaranteed.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.