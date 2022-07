Swiatek wins opener in Poland, stays undefeated on clay

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek eased past Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 at the Poland Open in her first tournament since her third-round exit at Wimbledon that ended her 37-match winning streak. Swiatek’s homecoming victory extended her clay-court winning streak to 17 matches. The two-time French Open champion improved to 47-4 this season. The 21-year-old Pole will next face unseeded Romanian Gabriela Lee who beat Raluka Serban 3-6, 6-2, 7-5. Defending champion Maryna Zanevska was stunned by lucky loser Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine 6-3, 6-3 in their first-round match.

