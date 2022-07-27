Trio of key Raiders arrive at camp with team-first mentality

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs and Denzel Perryman are leaders in their respective units. But the trio came into training camp with no guarantees for their futures with the team. All three had similar mindsets during the first week of camp. One of the top players at his position, Waller’s current $7.5 million annual average value ranks 17th in salary among all tight ends. Perryman is entering the final year of his contract and is set to make a base salary of $1.1 million after finishing sixth in the league with a franchise-high 154 tackles last season. The team chose not to exercise the fifth-year option on Jacobs.

