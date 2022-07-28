Alcaraz cruises at Croatia Open, Musetti, Baez eliminated

UMAG, Croatia (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz eased past Norbert Gombos 6-2, 6-3 to start the defense of his first ATP title at the Croatia Open. The 19-year-old Spaniard became the second-youngest player this century to break into the top five in the rankings. Only Rafael Nadal did it at a younger age since 2000. The fifth-ranked Alcaraz will play Facundo Bagnis in the quarterfinals. The Argentine cruised past French qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1. Franco Agamenone upset fourth-seeded Sebastian Baez while fellow Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato upset eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti.

