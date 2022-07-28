AP Exclusive: Verstappen says drivers limited in taming fans

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen supports banning abusive fans from races but believes drivers have limited influence in curbing the boorish behavior seen at recent events. Verstappen called for stronger deterrents from F1 and race promoters. Abusiveness in the grandstands overshadowed the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago and spectators used social media to make F1 aware of rampant harassment, sexism, racism, and homophobia. Verstappen tells The Associated Press that measures such as those taken in soccer to tamp down unruly behavior could help F1.

