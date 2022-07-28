Barkley believes the potential is there for another big year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley is entering his fifth season with the New York Giants tied as the team’s second-longest tenured player with offensive lineman Nick Gates. Only Sterling Shepard, who was drafted in 2016, has been with the Giants longer. The 25-year-old Barkley is entering 2022 coming off a disappointing season in his return after an ACL injury ended his 2020 season after two games. He also is in the final year of his rookie contract, so his future with the team is uncertain.

