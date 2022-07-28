Bosa, Mack getting to know each other at Chargers camp

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack began to get acquainted during the final three weeks of the Los Angeles Chargers’ offseason program. The process of trying to see if they can live up to expectations as one of the league’s best pass-rushing duos begins to ramp up with training camp. Both players were getting up to speed as the Chargers had their second practice. The pairing of Bosa and Mack will be one of the most watched defensive stories in the league.

