Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen carted off field with knee injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen injured his left knee and was carted off the field near the end of practice on Thursday. Neither coach Todd Bowles nor general manager Jason Licht would speculate on the severity of the injury, which occurred with players wearing shorts, jerseys and helmets during a non-contact, two-minute drill on the second day of training camp workouts. Licht said it could be a couple of days before the Buccaneers learn how long Jensen might be sidelined. Second-year pro Robert Hainsey replaced Jensen for the remainder of the drill. Another backup offensive lineman, Nick Leverett, will also take some snaps in practice while the starter is out.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.