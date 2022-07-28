Cards QB Kyler Murray makes impromptu defense of work ethic

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has taken exception to the idea that his work ethic needs improvement. The fourth-year quarterback held an impromptu news conference defending his football study habits. He felt the response was needed after a published report that he had an “independent study” clause added to his contract that mandates at least four hours of study each week. Murray has agreed to a $230.5 million, five-year contract with the Cardinals.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.