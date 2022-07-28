Chapman 2 HRs, Kikuchi wins in return as Jays top Tigers 5-3

TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit two home runs, Yusei Kikuchi came off the injured list to pitch five solid innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 for their 10th victory in 12 games. Chapman hit a two-run homer off left-hander Tyler Alexander in the fourth and a solo shot off Angel De Jesus in the sixth, the ninth multi-homer game of his career and first this season. The home runs were his 17th and 18th of the year. Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro hit solo home runs for the Tigers.

