Crocker shoots 9-under 63, leads Hero Open on European tour

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Sean Crocker shot a course-record 9-under 63 to lead by one shot after the first round of the Hero Open on the European tour. It was the American’s lowest round on the tour. It featured eight birdies and an eagle at Fairmont St. Andrews, which is just up the road from the Old Course where the British Open was held two weeks ago. Crocker went on a run of birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie from the third hole and had four birdies in five holes from No. 11. Crocker had a run of nine missed cuts at the start of the season, describing that as “the toughest thing I’ve gone through.”

