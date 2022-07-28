Everton signs Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has signed Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley for a reported $24 million. The winger becomes the third player to move to Goodison Park in the offseason. Former Burnley center back James Tarkowski also joined and left back Ruben Vinagre signed on loan from Portuguese team Sporting on Wednesday. McNeil has signed a five-year deal. He is a former England under-21 international who made 140 appearances for Burnley after joining from Manchester United’s academy. Everton narrowly avoided relegation under Frank Lampard last season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.