Jets QB Wilson showing ‘pure confidence’ in huddle in Year 2

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson knows all eyes are on him. The New York Jets quarterback might be the single most important person in the franchise right now. And the team made it its mission during the offseason to surround him with more talent. Now it’s on Wilson in Year 2 to make clear signs of progress if the Jets have designs on snapping an 11-year postseason drought. His teammates say Wilson has shown a lot more confidence this year in the huddle and with the play calls. That’s a positive sign for Wilson, who says he’s in the best spot mentally he’s ever been in.

