Rivera says Commanders are still learning how to practice

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera says the Washington Commanders are still learning how to practice after the team was fined for excessive contact during offseason workouts. Rivera was docked $100,000 and the Commanders were stripped of two spring practices next year for not following NFL rules limiting big hits during organized team activities. Rivera feels he has done a good job adapting to league practice regulations during more than a decade as coach. He says he doesn’t mind players chirping and taunting one another. But Rivera also wants to see some teaching and constructive benefits come from those moments in practice.

