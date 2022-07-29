Bears center Patrick sidelined by injury to his right hand

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick is out indefinitely because of a right hand injury, leaving a retooled offensive line without an important piece. Coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Friday that Patrick injured his right hand and said there is no timetable for his return. Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins missed his second straight practice and defensive back Thomas Graham Jr. sat out Friday’s practice. Eberflus declined to say if they were injured or sick. He said Jenkins was “working through something with the trainers,” and so was Graham.

