TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah left a start against Detroit in the sixth inning after he was hit on the right elbow by Jonathan Schoop’s comebacker. The Blue Jays said Manoah had a bruise and X-rays did not reveal a fracture. A first-time All-Star, Manoah entered 11-4 with a 2.24 ERA in 19 starts

