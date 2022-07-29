Grant Enfinger wins wild NASCAR Truck Series playoff opener

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Grant Enfinger grabbed the lead with four fresh tires after a wild overtime restart and pulled away to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff opener Friday night at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Restarting second on the inside row, Enfinger squeezed the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet past Zane Smith for the lead after Smith battled with John Hunter Nemechek for the top spot. Enfinger raced to his seventh series victory and first since 2020. He secured a place in the Round of 8 with the victory. Ben Rhodes ended up second in a Toyota, 0.477 seconds back on the 0.686-mile oval that hosted the series for the first time since 2011.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.