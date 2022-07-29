Newgarden qualifies 5th at Indy after given all-clear

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden will start fifth in Saturday’s IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway less than two hours after series officials cleared him to qualify. Newgarden collapsed in his motorhome and hit the back of his head following a hard crash during last weekend’s race at Iowa. Doctors announced Thursday that Newgarden could practice with the stipulation he be re-examined before qualifying. After posting the second-fastest speed in practice and getting the all-clear from the series, Newgarden posted the fifth-best lap in the final group, completing the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in 1 minute, 10.6968 seconds.

