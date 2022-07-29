Mullins 2-run single in 4-run 9th lifts O’s over Reds 6-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in a four-run ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 to move two games over .500 for the first time since April 2021. Baltimore had not been two games over since it was 4-2 last year. The Orioles, 37-25 following a 14-24 start, are two games over after the All-Star break for the first time since September 2017. Baltimore is 16-7 in July, assured of consecutive winning months for the first times since May and June 2016.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.