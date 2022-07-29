Patriots tight end Smith poised to have bounce back season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots hoped for a big return when they signed free agent tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry to deals worth a combined $87.5 million before the 2021 season. Henry recovered from a slow start to post a team-high nine touchdown receptions, while Smith struggled to find a rhythm and managed a career-low one TD catch. Smith says he feels more comfortable entering Year 2 in New England and thinks having a year in the system is already showing up on the field.

