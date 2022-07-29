Ramírez, Bieber lead Guardians to 4-1 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — José Ramírez homered and drove in three runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a matchup of American League playoff contenders. Ramírez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth. Bieber struck out eight in seven innings as the Guardians took the opener of a three-game series. Ramírez’s 21st homer, a drive off Jeffrey Springs, was his first as a right-handed hitter since May 24. Ramírez added an RBI single in the eighth after rookie Steven Kwan’s third single. Bieber won for the second time in nine starts since June 3 after needing 26 pitches to get through the first, when Ji-Man Choi hit a run-scoring single. The Rays left the bases loaded when Christian Bethancourt struck out.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.