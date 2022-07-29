Riley, Lanning, DeBoer new Pac-12 coaches in spotlight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coaching changes in the Pac-12 are a given, but it is rare when it happens to three of the most recognizable programs in the conference. Such is the case with Southern California, Oregon and Washington, which have new coaches on the sideline this season. The three schools have won five of the last six conference titles. USC made waves last December when it convinced Lincoln Riley to leave Oklahoma. After Mario Cristobal left Oregon for Miami, the Ducks tabbed Dan Lanning, who was the defensive coordinator at Georgia. The biggest upheaval has been at Washington, where Kalen DeBoer is the Huskies’ third coach in four seasons. DeBoer was at Fresno State.

