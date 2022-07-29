Steve Torrence tops qualifying in NHRA Northwest Nationals

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Steve Torrence led Top Fuel qualifying Friday in the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways. Torrence had a 3.819-second run at 321.50 mph in the NHRA’s first event at the track since 2019. The four-time defending series champion is winless this season. Bob Tasca III led in Funny Car and points leader Erica Enders in Pro Stock in the 13th of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season and the final stop of the three-race NHRA Western Swing. After winning in Sonoma last weekend, Tasca powered to a 3.965 at 319.82 in a Ford Mustang. Enders had a 6.608 at 209.26.

