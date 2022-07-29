Taliban say explosion during cricket game wounds 4 people

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban and an Afghan sports official say a grenade exploded during a game of cricket in Kabul, wounding at least four spectators at the stadium. No one claimed responsibility for the explosion on Friday afternoon at the International Cricket Stadium in Kabul, where several hundred people had gathered to watch the match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi. The afternoon game was part of the domestic T20 Shpageza Cricket league games held every year. Cricket is a hugely popular sports in Afghanistan. The Taliban-appointed Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said the game was briefly halted due to the grenade explosion but later continued.

