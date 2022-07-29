Vikings’ ownership sees positivity from new leadership

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Taking a day of regular training camp away from their team facilities, the Minnesota Vikings traveled for an afternoon practice at U.S. Bank Stadium as a way for the new coaching staff and players to become more comfortable with their gameday surroundings. Like many things under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell, the trip offered a fresh outlook for a team needing one after missing the playoffs three of the past four seasons. Three days into camp, Vikings ownership is enjoying what it sees from its new leadership.

